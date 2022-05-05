Eastward flows resume on Yamal-Europe gas pipeline -Gascade data
Eastbound gas flows resumed on Thursday via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.
Exit flows at the Mall now metering point on the German border rose to 4,543,464 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) from zero previously, the data showed.
