Eastward flows resume on Yamal-Europe gas pipeline -Gascade data

Eastbound gas flows resumed on Thursday via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Exit flows at the Mall now metering point on the German border rose to 4,543,464 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) from zero previously, the data showed.

