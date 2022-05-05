Left Menu

70-year-old mentally challenged woman raped in UP's Mirzapur accused held

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 05-05-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 11:35 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly abducted and raped in a village in the Mirzapur area following which the accused was arrested, police said on Thursday.

She was abducted and taken to a secluded place by a man on Tuesday where he allegedly raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Sanjiv Bajpai said.

According to the police, the woman was found lying unconscious and bleeding in a field by her family members on Wednesday.

When the villagers saw bloodstains on the accused's clothes, they nabbed him and he confessed to his crime.

The accused has been arrested. The woman has been hospitalized and is in a stable condition, the police officer said.

