Speeding car kills two in UP village

A man on his way back from his son's wedding and his nephew were killed after a speeding car rammed into their bike near a village in the Gopiganj area here, police said on Thursday.

Shiv Charan Yadav (45) and Sonu Yadav (30) died on the spot, Inspector Brijesh Kumar Singh said.

No arrests have been made yet, Singh said Investigation into the matter is underway, he said.

