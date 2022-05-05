Speeding car kills two in UP village
PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 05-05-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 11:59 IST
- Country:
- India
A man on his way back from his son's wedding and his nephew were killed after a speeding car rammed into their bike near a village in the Gopiganj area here, police said on Thursday.
Shiv Charan Yadav (45) and Sonu Yadav (30) died on the spot, Inspector Brijesh Kumar Singh said.
No arrests have been made yet, Singh said Investigation into the matter is underway, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singh
- Sonu Yadav
- Gopiganj
- Brijesh
- Kumar Singh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Padma Bhushan Tarlochan Singh welcomes Centre's decision to celebrate Parkash Purab of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur
UP court issues non-bailable warrants against Mulayam Singh Yadav’s relative, 11 others
Civil servants have to become citizen friendly in new governance model: Jitendra Singh
How did MP govt complete probe in a day and demolish 90 houses in Khargone, asks Ajay Singh
Citizen-centricity to determine India @2047 Governance model: Dr Jitendra Singh