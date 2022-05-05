Left Menu

Amit Shah inaugurates BSF's floating border outposts in West Bengal's Hingalganj

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 12:00 IST
Amit Shah inaugurates BSF's floating border outposts in West Bengal's Hingalganj
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated BSF's floating border outposts at Hingalganj in West Bengal, where he arrived on a two-day visit, his first since the 2021 assembly polls. He was received by senior BSF officials at the Hingalganj camp.

Shah's Bengal itinerary includes organizational meetings and a public rally, besides travel to forwarding areas along the India-Bangladesh border.

Later Thursday, he is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the 'Maitri' museum at Haridaspur and address a public meeting at Siliguri, official sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022