SC to hear in July Navneet Rana's plea against HC verdict canceling her caste certificate

New Delhi, May 5 PTI The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear in July Lok Sabha MP Navneet Kaur Ranas appeal challenging the Bombay High Court verdict cancelling her caste certificate.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 12:23 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear in July Lok Sabha MP Navneet Kaur Rana's appeal challenging the Bombay High Court verdict canceling her caste certificate. The Independent lawmaker represents Maharashtra's Amravati constituency, reserved for Scheduled Castes.

A bench of Justices Vineet Saran and J K Maheshwari adjourned the matter after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Rana, said the matter will take some time.

"We will have it in July," the bench said.

The matter is likely to come up before a new bench after the vacation as Justice Saran is due to retire on May 10.

On June 22 last year, the top court had stayed the high court verdict canceling Rana's caste certificate. The high court had said the caste certificate was obtained fraudulently using fabricated documents. It had also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on her. Rana, backed by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), won from Amravati in 2019 by claiming to be a member of the 'Mochi' caste.

