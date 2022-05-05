Japan's Kishida condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-05-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 13:48 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he condemned in the strongest terms Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying it amounted to war crimes.
Kishida was speaking in London following an extended visit to Southeast Asia. Japan had hoped to hold talks on Russia's invasion and consolidate responses in Southeast Asia, where only one nation, Singapore, has joined sanctions against Russia, officials say.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fumio Kishida
- Singapore
- Southeast Asia
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Japan
- Japanese
- London
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's war in Ukraine to blame for rising global food insecurity - Yellen
WRAPUP 2-New surrender deadline in Mariupol as West promises Ukraine more arms
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Japan's Toshiba suspends acceptance of new orders, investments in Russia