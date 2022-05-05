Left Menu

Japan's Kishida condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-05-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 13:48 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he condemned in the strongest terms Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying it amounted to war crimes.

Kishida was speaking in London following an extended visit to Southeast Asia. Japan had hoped to hold talks on Russia's invasion and consolidate responses in Southeast Asia, where only one nation, Singapore, has joined sanctions against Russia, officials say.

