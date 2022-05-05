Left Menu

Arms seized, four nabbed in Haryana's Karnal

Four people were nabbed in Haryanas Karnal on Thursday after arms, ammunition and suspected RDX was allegedly recovered from the vehicle they were travelling in, a senior police official said.On the basis of some intelligence inputs, the four, all residents of Punjab, were nabbed near Bastara toll plaza, Karnal Range Inspector General of Police, Satender Kumar Gupta, said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-05-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 13:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Four people were nabbed in Haryana's Karnal on Thursday after arms, ammunition, and suspected RDX was allegedly recovered from the vehicle they were traveling in, a senior police official said.

On the basis of some intelligence inputs, the four, all residents of Punjab, were nabbed near Bastara toll plaza, Karnal Range Inspector General of Police, Satender Kumar Gupta, said. ''They hail from Punjab. Preliminary information suggests that they were basically acting as couriers and transporting these arms and ammunition in an Innova vehicle and were headed to Adilabad in Telangana,'' Gupta said.

They will be produced before a court and taken on police remand after which they will be questioned in detail, he said.

''Three containers suspected to contain RDX, firearm, a pistol, and 31 round live cartridges have been seized from the vehicle,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

