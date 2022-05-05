Memoir of Army veteran Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (Retd) to come out next year

''Kitne Ghazi Aaye Kitne Ghazi Gaye: My Life Story'', the memoir of distinguished Army veteran Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon (Retd), will hit the stands next year, announced Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Thursday.

To be published under Penguin's 'Vintage' imprint, the book claims to take readers behind the scenes to bring out the nuances of ''various intriguing developments at a critical juncture in the history of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and their impact on the scenario playing out at the national level''.

Lt Gen Dhillon (Retd), who has served extensively in Kashmir and the North East, came in the spotlight immediately after taking over as the Corps commander of the strategically located XV Corps when security forces eliminated Kamran alias 'Ghazi', the mastermind of the February 2019 terror attack on the CRPF personnel in Pulwama that left 40 jawans dead.

In fact, the title of this memoir is also taken from his viral statement during a press conference to announce the success of the operation.

''Kitne Ghazi aaye aur kitne gaye, hum yahin hain, dekh lenge sabko (Many such terrorists have come and gone, we stand where we are rock solid),'' he had said.

His last assignment before superannuation on January 31, 2022 was of Director General Defence Intelligence Agency and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Intelligence) under the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat till his unfortunate demise on December 8, 2021 ''The book is a first-hand narration of my life journey from a young boy to the Commander of Chinar Corps with Kashmir being an inseparable part of this story including the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, terrorism, Pulwama blast, Balakote and abrogation of Article 370,'' said Lt Gen Dhillon (Retd). ''I am extremely excited to be associated with Penguin, the most prestigious publishing house in India and globally. I sincerely hope that the book will inspire youngsters and demystify many myths and half-truths about Kashmir,'' he added.

With a host of captivating anecdotes and escapades, Lt Gen Dhillon (Retd) through this book aims to capture the readers attention by providing key insights into the intense sociopolitico and law and order situation prevailing in Kashmir during the most challenging environment of Pulwama IED blast, Balakote strikes and abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu & Kashmir by the Union government in August 2019.

According to the publishers, the book, besides transporting readers right into the middle of army action, seen through the eyes of a gallant fighter and an inspiring leader, will ''beguile scores of readers through its twin focus on patriotism and commitment to one's duty''.

''Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon's (Retd) has had an extraordinary career and continues to motivate people. I am proud and delighted to be publishing his memoirs which I hope will not only give an insight into the trials and tribulations faced by him but will also inspire the youth of India,'' said Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage.

Lt Gen Dhillon (Retd) has been awarded several medals during his career, including the Param Vishist Seva Medal and Uttam Yudh Seva Medal.

