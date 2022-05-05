Kremlin says intelligence provided to Ukraine won't hinder Russia

The Kremlin said on Thursday it was well aware that the United States, Britain and other NATO countries were constantly feeding intelligence to the Ukrainian military and that this would not stop Russia from achieving its objectives.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was reacting to a New York Times report that the United States had provided intelligence that helped Ukrainian forces kill Russian generals.

