Russia expels 7 Danish diplomats in retaliatory move
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 05-05-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 15:25 IST
Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday said it had declared seven Danish diplomats 'persona non grata' in response to Copenhagen expelling 15 Russian diplomats last month, with Moscow also objecting to Denmark's providing military assistance to Ukraine.
The ministry said Denmark's openly anti-Russian policy was seriously damaging bilateral relations and that Russia reserved the right to take additional steps in response.
