Russia expels 7 Danish diplomats in retaliatory move

Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday said it had declared seven Danish diplomats 'persona non grata' in response to Copenhagen expelling 15 Russian diplomats last month, with Moscow also objecting to Denmark's providing military assistance to Ukraine.

The ministry said Denmark's openly anti-Russian policy was seriously damaging bilateral relations and that Russia reserved the right to take additional steps in response.

