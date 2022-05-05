Left Menu

UP: 6-year-old student dies after being hit by bus on school premises

PTI | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 05-05-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 15:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A school bus hit a 6-year-old student on the school premises on Thursday, killing him on the spot, police said.

The incident occurred at Royal Convent Intercollege in Chamrawal village when the bus driver was reversing the vehicle, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

The student, Ayush, died on the spot.

Following the incident, family members of the boy and villagers created a ruckus but the police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

The body has been sent for the post-mortem and an FIR has been registered against the school manager and the bus driver on the complaint of Ayush's family members, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

