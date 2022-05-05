Left Menu

David Mabuza convenes special IMC meeting on Land Reform

In a statement, The Presidency said the meeting was held to consider the proposals from consultations with stakeholders, mainly traditional and Khoi-San leaders towards a land summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-05-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 15:56 IST
David Mabuza convenes special IMC meeting on Land Reform
The meeting also considered the date for the national land summit which will be announced when Cabinet has approved the proposal.  Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform and Agriculture, on Wednesday convened a special meeting of the IMC on Land Reform.

In a statement, The Presidency said the meeting was held to consider the proposals from consultations with stakeholders, mainly traditional and Khoi-San leaders towards a land summit.

"The meeting considered various proposals to be presented to Cabinet for consideration towards the planned land summit. These will then form the basis of the discussions at the summit," the statement read.

The meeting also considered the date for the national land summit which will be announced when Cabinet has approved the proposal.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022