Russia says Western intelligence to Ukraine won't thwart its goals

"Our military is well aware that the United States, Britain and NATO as a whole are constantly transmitting intelligence and other parameters to the Ukrainian armed forces," he told reporters. He said this, and the supply of Western weapons, "do not contribute to the quick completion of the (Russian) operation, but at the same time are not capable of hindering the achievement of the goals set".

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-05-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 15:57 IST
Russia says Western intelligence to Ukraine won't thwart its goals
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Thursday that the United States, Britain, and other NATO countries were "constantly" feeding intelligence to Ukraine but this would not stop Russia from achieving its military objectives there.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to a New York Times report that the United States had provided intelligence that helped Ukrainian forces kill a dozen Russian generals. "Our military is well aware that the United States, Britain, and NATO as a whole are constantly transmitting intelligence and other parameters to the Ukrainian armed forces," he told reporters.

He said this, and the supply of Western weapons, "do not contribute to the quick completion of the (Russian) operation, but at the same time are not capable of hindering the achievement of the goals set". Asked what measures Russia might take in response, he said: "Of course, the Russian military is doing whatever is necessary in this situation."

Russia has accused the West of waging a proxy war against it by arming Ukraine. The New York Times said Washington had provided crucial intelligence that had helped Ukrainian forces kill Russian generals by pinpointing the location of Russia's mobile military headquarters.

The Pentagon and the White House did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the report.

