Rajasthan: Constable held taking Rs 1 lakh in bribe

A police constable was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Thursday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau spokesperson said.

A complaint was filed against Nagal Rajawatan SHO Banwari Lal Meena and Constable Jagdish Meena for demanding a bribe Rs 3 lakh for filing the 'final report' in a case registered against the complainant, the spokesperson said. The complaint was verified and a team of the bureau arrested Jagdish Meena accepting a bribe from the complainant in a hotel on Lalsot road in Dausa. The role of Banwari Lal Meena is still being ascertained and a probe is on, the spokesperson said. He said that searches are going on at the residence and other places of the accused.

