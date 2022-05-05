Three held, 37 detained after scuffle between groups from different communities in northeast Delhi

Three persons were arrested and 36 detained after a scuffle broke out between two groups of people from different communities following a quarrel among youths playing in a park in northeast Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

Police said they have registered a case of rioting in connection with the incident.

On Wednesday around 9.50 pm, police received information about a quarrel near Photo Chowk under the Welcome police station area, they said.

A police team rushed to the spot and after reviewing the situation, the extra force was also mobilized, they added.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that a quarrel broke out among youths playing cricket as well as games on mobile phones in X and Y blocks of a park in the Welcome area. It escalated into a scuffle between two groups of people from different communities, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, the quarrel took place between youths Shivam and Fazil. Later, Sonu and Aman joined Shivam and Faizan joined Fazil. They threw stones at each other.

As more people gathered in the park, a call was made to the police fearing a communal tension, the officer said, adding it was a teacher who alerted the police about the incident.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offense committed in prosecution of common object) and 34 (common intension) has been registered at the Welcome police station, he said.

A total of 39 people were detained, of which three were arrested. The arrested persons have been identified as Aman, Faizan, and Shivam, the officer said. Fazil and Sonu are absconding and efforts are on to nab them, he added.

Adequate security arrangements have been made in the area as a precautionary measure, police said.

The situation is under control and preventive action under CrPC section 108 has been initiated, they added.

Police are checking the CCTV footage and taking help from locals and Nagrik Bhaichara Samiti members to identify the accused, they said.

