Fiji seizes $300 mln yacht of Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov on U.S. request
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 17:56 IST
Authorities in Fiji have seized a $300 million yacht of Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov at the request of the United States, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
Kerimov was sanctioned by the United States and European Union.
