Justice done, hang my daughter's killer at earliest: Grishma's father

Welcoming the trial court's ruling, Grishma Vekariya's father Nandlal Vekariya on Thursday demanded that his daughter's murderer be hanged as soon as possible.

The Surat court's decision to award death sentence to Fenil Goyani, who murdered her in broad daylight in February this year for rejecting his relationship proposal, did justice to the 21-year-old Grishma, he told reporters.

''Nothing can fill the void created in my life due to my daughter's untimely death. But I can say that justice has been done. To set an example and deter other such elements from harassing girls, he should be hanged at the earliest. The higher judiciary too must not show any mercy to him,'' said a teary-eyed Nandlal.

He thanked Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, former MLA Praful Pansuria and officials of Kamrej police station for supporting the family and ensuring a speedy delivery of justice.

The entire Vekariya family, including Grishma's younger brother Dhruv and Nandlal himself, were present in the courtroom when Surat's Principal Sessions and District Judge V K Vyas sentenced Fenil Goyani to death for killing Grishma, a college student. The judge termed it as a “rarest of the rare” case.

Dhruv, who himself had been injured during the incident, said the family was satisfied.

''We all are satisfied with the verdict. It is as per our expectations. My family is thankful to the government for extending support to us throughout this difficult phase,'' he told reporters.

Goyani, who was upset after Grishma refused to have relationship with him, on February 12, 2022, slit her throat outside her house in Kamrej area of Surat city in front of her family members and neighbours. He first stabbed Grishma's uncle with a knife after reaching the house and then wounded Dhruv, who tried to save his uncle. When Grishma came out, Goyani held a knife across her neck.

While Dhruv and other family members and neighbours tried to persuade him to let go of her, he suddenly slashed her throat. Goyani was arrested the same day by Surat Police.

Many onlookers captured the gruesome sequence of events on smartphones. Video clips of the murder went viral on social media, triggering outrage and leading to demand that the culprit be hanged.

Nearly a thousand people took part in Grishma's funeral procession, including Praful Pansuriya, Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat unit president Gopal Italia, and former Patidar quota agitation leader Alpesh Kathiria. Peopled lined up along the route and showered petals on the van which carried her body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)