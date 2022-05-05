Left Menu

International donors conference in Warsaw raises $6.5 billion for Ukraine-Polish PM

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 05-05-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 17:58 IST
Mateusz Morawiecki Image Credit: Wikipedia
An international donors conference in Warsaw collecting funds for Ukraine hosted on Thursday raised 6.5 billion dollars to help the war-torn country, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

Countries such as Finland, the Czech Republic, Croatia, and others pledged millions of euros to support humanitarian and military efforts in Ukraine as part of the conference hosted by Poland and Sweden.

The European Commission also pledged 200 million euros in aid for displaced people in Ukraine, it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

