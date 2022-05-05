International donors conference in Warsaw raises $6.5 billion for Ukraine-Polish PM
Updated: 05-05-2022
An international donors conference in Warsaw collecting funds for Ukraine hosted on Thursday raised 6.5 billion dollars to help the war-torn country, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.
Countries such as Finland, the Czech Republic, Croatia, and others pledged millions of euros to support humanitarian and military efforts in Ukraine as part of the conference hosted by Poland and Sweden.
The European Commission also pledged 200 million euros in aid for displaced people in Ukraine, it said in a statement.
