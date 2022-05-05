The news alert attributed to the National Conference has been withdrawn by party leader Omar Abdullah who has apologized. Please guard against publication.
Please ignore DEL 37 NEWSALERT-JK-MP-DIES. The newsalert attributed to the National Conference has been withdrawn by party leader Omar Abdullah who has apologised. Please guard against publication. MIN MIN
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 18:01 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
