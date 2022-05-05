Left Menu

3 Naxals nabbed in Jharkhand's Khunti

Updated: 05-05-2022 18:31 IST
Three Naxals were arrested with arms and ammunition in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, three members of the outlawed People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were arrested from Rohne-Champabaha forest in the Tapkara police station area, they said.

A rifle, three cartridges, three mobile phones and a motorcycle were seized from them, police said.

Among the arrested are Govind Majhi, an active member of PLFI, and his two associates, they said.

Six cases were pending against Majhi, Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar said.

