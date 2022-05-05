Akali Dal leaders urge Guv to annul Mann's knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi govt

Chandigarh, May 5 (PTI) A Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) delegation on Thursday met the Punjab Governor here, urging him to direct the state government to annul the knowledge-sharing agreement signed with the Delhi government, and termed it ''unconstitutional''.

The delegation also demanded a CBI probe into the Patiala clashes that left four people injured.

The knowledge-sharing agreement was signed on April 26 between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Singh Mann, who said 117 schools and mohalla clinics will be developed in his state on lines of the ''Delhi model''.

The SAD leaders led by party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that with the signing of the agreement, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab had handed over ''all its powers'' to the Delhi government.

The delegation asked Governor Banwarilal Purohit to seek legal counsel and take appropriate action against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his council of ministers for ''violating the oath of secrecy by signing away control of the state to the Delhi government''.

Acording to a statement from SAD, its leaders also apprised the Governor that the agreement was against the ''spirit of federalism''.

Asserting that it was for the first time in the history of the country that an elected state had ''ceded'' its administration to another state, Badal and team urged the Governor to direct Mann not to allow the Delhi government interfere in its internal affairs.

The delegation demanded that no official file be sent to Delhi for perusal, saying Punjabis would never tolerate such ''subjugation'' by the Kejriwal government.

Apprising the Governor about the recent clashes in Patiala, Badal alleged that despite having intelligence inputs about possible clashes four days in advance, the chief minister refused to take pre-emptive action.

Badal said the clashes seemed to be a ''deep-rooted conspiracy'' to divert the attention from the AAP government's ''failures''.

It is even more disconcerting that instead of taking action against the main conspirators, the AAP government tried to turn it into a fight between two political parties, the SAD said in a statement.

Two groups had clashed last week over an anti-Khalistan march, hurling stones at each other and brandishing swords, forcing the police to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.

The clash had taken place outside the Kali Mata temple when members of the 'Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray)' began a 'Khalistan Murdabad March'. Some Sikh activists, including Nihangs, took out another march against the Sena event.

The SAD delegation said Punjab had not witnessed any ''communal clash'' even during the worst period of terrorism. It alleged that the AAP dispensation in the state was not putting any effort to bring the culprits to book but said only innocents were being harassed.

It said only a CBI inquiry or a probe by a sitting judge of the high court could unmask the ''conspiracy''.

