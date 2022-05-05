Bribery case: CBI arrests NCLT interim resolution professional, 2 others

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an interim resolution professional of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, and two private persons, including a firm's proprietor, in a Rs 20 lakh alleged bribery case in Pune, officials said on Thursday.

The agency has taken into custody NCLT interim resolution professional (IRP) Subrata Maity, Ashish Somani, who works for Navi Mumbai-based RJ Jewellers, and its proprietor Ruchit Tanka for allegedly demanding Rs 20 lakh for settling a pending NCLT matter, they said.

''A case was registered on a complaint against an IRP, NCLT, and unknown others on the allegations of demanding undue advantage of Rs 20 lakh for settling the NCLT matter of complainant's company,'' a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson said.

''It was further alleged that the accused demanded initial part payment of Rs 2 lakh, out of the total demand of Rs 20 lakh from the complainant and told him that a private person would come to collect the said amount in Pune,'' he said.

The spokesperson said the agency laid a trap and caught the said private person while accepting the initial part payment of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant.

''Later, the interim resolution professional and the proprietor/jeweler of Mumbai whose alleged role came in the case were also caught. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused at Pune, Navi Mumbai which led to the recovery of incriminating documents etc,'' he said.

