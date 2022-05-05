Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-05-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 18:27 IST
Maha: Man held for sexually abusing 9-year-old girl
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl in Bhayandar town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

Based on CCTV footage, the MBVV police arrested Kalpesh Deore (30), a resident of Kandivali, from Nalla Sopara last week, an official said.

An offense under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused of allegedly sexually abusing the victim on April 18, deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Dr. Mahesh Patil said.

During the probe, it was found that the accused had 18 such offenses registered against him at police stations in different parts of Mumbai, it was stated.

