Ukraine gets over $12 billion in weapons, financial aid since start of Russian invasion- Ukraine's PM

Ukraine has received over $12 billion in weapons and financial aid since start of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday.

Speaking at a high-level donors' conference in Warsaw alongside the leaders of Poland, Sweden, and the head of the European Commission, Shmyhal thanked them for their unwavering support of Ukraine throughout the war.

