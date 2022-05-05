Ukraine gets over $12 billion in weapons, financial aid since start of Russian invasion- Ukraine's PM
Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 18:41 IST
Ukraine has received over $12 billion in weapons and financial aid since start of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday.
Speaking at a high-level donors' conference in Warsaw alongside the leaders of Poland, Sweden, and the head of the European Commission, Shmyhal thanked them for their unwavering support of Ukraine throughout the war.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's war in Ukraine to blame for rising global food insecurity - Yellen
WRAPUP 2-New surrender deadline in Mariupol as West promises Ukraine more arms
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Japan's Toshiba suspends acceptance of new orders, investments in Russia