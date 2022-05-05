Left Menu

05-05-2022
All options open to get pardon for nurse facing death sentence in Yemen: Jaishankar
The Centre is exploring all options including getting pardon to an Indian nurse facing capital punishment in Yemen for allegedly killing a Yemeni businessman in 2017, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.

In his letter to Rajya Sabha member John Brittas who sought the Union government's intervention to release Keralite nurse Nimishapriya lodged in a Yemeni jail, Jaishankar said ''the possibility that tribal customs and traditions may offer relief is also being explored in cooperation with community organisations''.

''I assure you that welfare of Indians abroad is of highest priority for the Government of India and Ms. Nimishapriaya's case will continue to receive our full attention'', the minister said in the letter dated April 27.

Earlier, Brittas had sent a letter to Jaishankar seeking his intervention in the matter.

In his letter, the Kerala MP had requested the minister to ''spearhead the actions'' to facilitate a ''constructive discussion'' between ''Save Nimishapriya International Action Council'' and the family of the deceased so as to make them amenable to render pardon to Nimishapriya after accepting blood money.

He said the action council is learnt to be ready to pay the blood money, by making necessary interactions with the Government of Yemen and other influential persons in that region.

Nimishapriya went to Yemen in 2012 for employment and was arrested and prosecuted there in August 2017 for allegedly killing one Talal Al Odaini, a Yemeni businessman.

Subsequently, the trial court in Yemen pronounced the death sentence to her in August, 2020. The appeal filed with the Appellate Court in Yemen was rejected last month.

The Government of India had appointed a lawyer to defend Nimishapriya.

