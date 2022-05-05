Death toll rises to 26 in central China building collapse

The death toll has risen to 26 in the collapse of a building in central China. The official Xinhua News Agency says that 10 people had also been rescued as of Thursday night. Rescuers have been searching through the rubble since the building in the city of Changsha collapsed last Friday. The announcement came after the 10th survivor was rescued early Thursday, almost six days after the collapse. At least nine people have been arrested in connection with the collapse of what Xinhua has described as a “self-built building'' on suspicion of ignoring building codes or committing other violations.

