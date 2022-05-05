Left Menu

14-yr-old allegedly gang-raped in UP's Basti; all accused arrested

PTI | Basti | Updated: 05-05-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 19:42 IST
A minor was allegedly gang-raped by three youths when she went out to defecate. All the three accused were arrested within 24 hours, police said on Thursday.

The 14-year-old girl from a village in Rudhauli police station area felt the urge to relieve herself late on Wednesday and hence she ventured out to a field. All the accused belong to her village, police said.

On reaching home, the girl recounted the incident to her family members after which a case was lodged under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Soon, the trio was arrested, they said.

Basti Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastava said shortly after the victim provided the information, he and other higher officials reached the spot and launched an investigation, while the forensic team gathered evidence from the spot.

The victim was later sent to the hospital for medical examination, he added.

