Japan's Kishida seeking a U.S. return to trans-Pacific trade pact
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-05-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 20:02 IST
Japan will patiently seek the return of the United States to the trans-Pacific trade pact and will collaborate with Britain over the issue, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday.
"I will take advantage of opportunities, including the upcoming summit meeting with President (Joe) Biden, and I will continue to patiently seek the return of the U.S. to TPP by collaborating with (the) UK," he said at a press conference in London, via a translator.
