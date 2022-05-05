JD(S) to hold mega public meet to kickstart 2023 poll campaign

JD(S) would host a massive public meeting on the outskirts of the city on May 13 to kickstart its campaign for the 2023 Assembly polls in Karnataka, and to mark the conclusion of its 'Janata Jaladhare' campaign, party leader H D Kumaraswamy said on Thursday.

The Janata Jaladhare was a Statewide campaign to create awareness on water rights, and convey the party's promise of using the State's rivers effectively if voted to power. It has covered over 180 Assembly constituencies across the State.

''The campaign will conclude at a 65-70-acre venue, about two km from Nelamangala, where 4-5 lakh party supporters are likely to gather,'' Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters, the former Chief Minister said samples collected from 51 river sources would be merged in a cauldron with traditional rituals, and Ganga 'Arathi' has also been planned.

''The event will send a message to the State and the nation, and is expected to play a major role in achieving the party's target of winning 123 seats (out of 224) in the upcoming Assembly polls,'' he said.

As its second phase of the campaign for polls, JD(S) in the coming months would be holding a massive voter connect programme, among others.

Targeting BJP and Congress, Kumaraswamy expressed confidence that voters would give the JD(S) a chance.

