Live Updates - Ukrainian officer urges evacuation of wounded

A Ukrainian officer leading the defence of the last bulwark of the strategic city of Mariupol has urged the global community to pressure Russia to allow the evacuation of civilians and wounded soldiers.

Heavy fighting raged on Thursday at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol as Russian forces attempted to finish off the city's last-ditch defenders and complete the capture of the strategically vital port.

Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers are holed up in the steel mill's underground bunkers, many of them wounded. Some civilians are with them, too.

Capt. Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of Ukraine's Azov Regiment, said in a video statement from the steel mill's bunkers on Thursday that the “wounded soldiers are dying in agony due to the lack of proper treatment”.

He urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to help ensure the evacuation of the wounded and civilians still in the bunkers.

Addressing the world community, Palamar denounced the Russians for “refusing to observe any ethical norms and destroying people before the eyes of the world”.

Russia maintains that its forces are not entering the maze of tunnels at the steel plant, but Palamar said the Russian forces are fighting in the Azovstal mill.

“It's been the third day that the enemy has broken through to the territory of Azovstal. Fierce bloody combat is ongoing,” said Palamar.

“The defenders of the city (Mariupol) have been fighting alone for 71 days with the overwhelming forces of the enemy and show such endurance and heroism that the country must know what it means to be loyal to the motherland,” Palamar said on the Telegram messaging app.

___ KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: — Ukraine repels Russian attacks; Mariupol plant battle rages — The AP Interview: Belarus admits Russia's war 'drags on' — Europeans weigh costs of cutting Russian energy over Ukraine — Easy out from steel mill seen as unlikely for Ukraine troops — Ukraine: Russia using 'missile terrorism' in wide attacks — AP evidence points to 600 dead in Mariupol theatre airstrike Follow all AP stories on Russia's war on Ukraine https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine ___ OTHER DEVELOPMENTS: COPENHAGEN: Finland has decided to send more defence equipment to Ukraine, saying the war-torn country has requested assistance from the European Union and NATO member states.

“We will increase the amount of defence materiel assistance that we send to Ukraine,” Finnish Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen said in a statement.

On Thursday, Finland's president gave his approval to the Finnish government's proposal to send more defence hardware.

No details on what types of defense equipment will be sent were released.

Finland, a member of the EU but not of NATO, earlier sent Ukraine bulletproof vests, composite helmets, stretchers, as well as assault rifles, anti-tank weapons and combat ration packages.

___ MADRID: A judge in Spain on Thursday ordered the provisional release of Anatoly Shariy, a Ukrainian politician-blogger accused of treason in his home country.

Shariy was arrested on Wednesday in the coastal city of Tarragona on an international arrest warrant issued by Ukraine, according to Spain's National Court. Court documents said Shariy is accused of “high treason and incitement of hatred.” Shariy, who has reportedly lived in Spain since 2019, was ordered to turn in his passport and remain in the country. The court said officials in Ukraine now have 40 days to formally present a request for Shariy's extradition.

His arrest was announced by Ukraine's security services on Thursday, who said there was reason to believe Shariy “was acting on behalf of foreign entities”.

Shariy, the founder of a political party considered by many Ukrainians to be pro-Russian, has been a vocal and active critic of Ukraine's government.

Ukrainian media reported that one of the members of the party said in February, prior to the start of the war, that Shariy had been granted asylum in the European Union.

VILNIUS: A 500-million-euro (USD 530 million) Lithuanian-Polish natural gas transmission pipeline was inaugurated on Thursday, completing another stage of regional independence from Russian energy sources.

The Gas Interconnection Poland-Lithuania pipeline that runs more than 500 kilometres, comes “at a time when Russia has once again tried to blackmail us using gas”, Polish President Andrzej Duda said at the inauguration.

Lithuania's Prime Minister Ingridas Simonyte added that “any reduction or disappearance of this source of funding would have a very significant impact on the Russian economy and the ability to continue financing the war in Ukraine”.

The Lithuania-Poland leg is integrated with pipelines in the other two Baltic states — Estonia and Latvia — and Finland, and into the European Union gas transmission system. Before the pipeline was built, the four countries could only receive pipeline gas from Russia.

___ COPENHAGEN: Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Thursday that Russia has decided to expel four diplomats with Denmark's Embassy in Moscow.

“They have wrongfully become pieces in Putin's cynical power play,” Kofod said. “It is a completely unjustified and deeply problematic decision, which underscores that Russia no longer wants real dialogue and diplomacy.” Moscow said seven Danish diplomats were expelled. Danish media said that those expelled included four diplomats and three others without diplomatic status. They must leave within two weeks.

Moscow's tit-for-tat decision came after Denmark last month expelled 15 Russian intelligence officers who worked at Russia's Embassy in Copenhagen. Several other European countries also expelled Russian intelligence officers.

___ SOFIA: In anticipation of a European Union embargo on Russian crude oil Bulgaria says it's looking for an exemption due to its dependence on supplies from Russia.

Bulgaria's only oil refinery near the Black Sea port of Burgas is owned by Russia's oil giant LUKOIL and is the main fuel supplier in the country.

Still, Deputy Prime Minister Assen Vassilev told reporters that the refinery is already processing up to 50 per cent non-Russian crude and theoretically should be able to fully eliminate Russian crude.

“Bulgaria, technologically, can do without Russian crude oil, but this would significantly increase fuel prices,” Vassilev said.

“In case the European Commission weighs some exemptions, we would like to take advantage of it, because it will be in the best interest of Bulgarian consumers.” Slovakia and Hungary have already asked for such exemptions.

Russia stopped gas deliveries to Bulgaria last week in response to Sofia's refusal to pay for it in rubles saying it violates existing contracts.

___ NICOSIA: The prime minister of Luxembourg says the European Union should carefully weigh a total embargo on all Russian oil gas imports given that some member nations “have no alternative” supply for energy generation.

Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said after talks on Thursday with the President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades that “just to say no to the gas today when we know that some countries then will have no alternative tomorrow is something we should put on the balance”.

What's paramount at this time is to maintain EU solidarity and for all 27 members to find ways of becoming energy self-sufficient and less dependent on energy from third countries, Bettel said.

He said one option is solar energy, referring to the east Mediterranean island nation's potential to generate much more than Luxembourg.

Anastasiades said the war in Ukraine has refocused attention on discovered and potential natural gas reserves found in east Mediterranean waters off Cyprus and elsewhere as an alternative source of energy for Europe.

On Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on the EU member states to ban oil imports from Russia and target the country's biggest bank and major broadcasters in a sixth package of sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

___ PARIS: France's ecology minister says she is confident that the European Union's 27 nations will quickly agree to a proposed ban on oil imports from Russia.

Speaking to FranceInfo radio on Thursday, minister Barbara Pompili said the embargo could be agreed upon within days.

“I am confident,” she said. “It is normal that there are discussions because some countries are more dependent than others on Russian oil, so we have to try to find solutions so they can get on board with these sanctions.” She added: “I think we'll get there perhaps by the end of the week or at least as soon as possible.” The European Union's top official, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, on Wednesday proposed that EU member nations phase out imports of Russian crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year.

The proposals must be unanimously approved to take effect.

Von der Leyen said that getting all 27 member countries — some of them landlocked and highly dependent on Russia for energy supplies — to agree on oil sanctions “will not be easy”.

Pompili said the embargo would be “for everyone” in the bloc and that “is to show Russia that Europe, from the end of this year, will completely do without its oil”.

___ KYIV: Five people were killed and at least 25 more wounded in eastern Ukraine over the past 24 hours because of the Russian shelling, Ukrainian officials said on Thursday.

Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai said the Russian troops shelled the region 24 times on Wednesday, hitting the cities of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Girske and Popasna, damaging at least 23 houses and killing five people.

An overnight shelling of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region wounded at least 25 people, Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Thursday. He added that nine houses, a school and other civilian infrastructure were damaged as the result.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)