Left Menu

Cyprus holds British man in traffic death of Swedish tourist

PTI | Nicosia | Updated: 05-05-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 20:30 IST
Cyprus holds British man in traffic death of Swedish tourist
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

Cyprus police detained a 25-year-old British citizen on Thursday on suspicion of driving a dune buggy that struck and killed a Swedish tourist at a crosswalk in the popular resort town of Ayia Napa.

A Cyprus court ordered that the man, who hasn't been named in line with police rules, remain in custody for six days until investigators are ready to bring charges against him in the death of 46-year-old Camilla Christina Pamdahl.

Police said the accident occurred early Wednesday evening as Pamdahl attempted to traverse a crosswalk along Ayia Napa's busy main thoroughfare.

The suspect fled the scene of the accident on foot. Police tracked him down and arrested him.

Authorities say a test showed the suspect's blood alcohol level to be nearly five times the limit and a preliminary drug test indicated he was also under the influence of narcotics.

State broadcaster CyBC reported that Pamdahl was vacationing with her six-year-old daughter in Ayia Napa. The child has been placed under the care of Cyprus' Welfare Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global
4
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022