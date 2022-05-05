Left Menu

No shortage of coal in country: Central Minister

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-05-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 20:30 IST
No shortage of coal in country: Central Minister
Union Minister of State for MSMEs Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma on Thursday ruled out shortage of coal in the country.

Replying to a question on scarcity of coal, leading to power outage aross the country, Verma, here to participate in the National Coir Conclave, told reporters that there was no problem in the availability of coal in the country and if such problem arose, the government would tackle it.

Considering the plight of MSMEs, particularly during the two-year pandemic situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi allocated the enterprises Rs 5 lakh crore for their capital needs, said the Union Minister.

To another question on the rise in the price of raw material used by MSMEs like in textile, engineering and manufacturing sectors, Verma said the government would take action to find the solution, if it was brought to its notice.

