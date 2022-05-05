UP: Child-less contractor kidnaps labourer's toddler son, arrested in 3 hrs

A construction contractor in Greater Noida was arrested on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping a one-and-a-half-year-old son of a daily-wage labourer working for him and the child was rescued safely within three hours from his possession, police said.

The 39-year-old contractor and his wife were married for over eight years but were unable to have a child of their own because of which he took this step, they said.

Around 12.15 pm Thursday, an emergency call was made on the 112 number from the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida and the police were alerted about a child being kidnapped by an unidentified person in a white-coloured car, a police spokesperson said.

“An FIR was lodged at the local police station immediately and a search was launched with multiple police teams led by SHO Knowledge Park police station Vinod Kumar Singh and Sub Inspector Varun Panwar of Dadri police station under supervision of senior officers,” the spokesperson said.

“Within three hours, the child was traced near the LG roundabout and it emerged that he was kidnapped by contractor Ramashankar Pandey. The child was rescued safely and handed over to his family after due procedures,” he said.

The contractor and the child's father work at the same project in Greater Noida's Expo Mart, SHO Vinod Kumar Singh said.

“During initial inquiry, the contractor told the police that he and his wife had been married for over eight years but were unable to have a child of their own. The contractor lives in Dadri area and was on his way home with the child when he was nabbed by the police,” Singh said.

A Maruti Brezza car, which was used for kidnapping the child, has also been impounded, he said, adding charges under kidnapping have were being added in the FIR and further legal proceedings in the case are underway.

