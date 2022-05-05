NEWSALERT SC collegium recommends Chief Justice of Gauhati HC, Justice Sudhansh'
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 20:44 IST
SC collegium recommends CJ of Gauhati HC, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, and Justice Jamshed B Pardiwalia of Guj HC for elevation to apex court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
