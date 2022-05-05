Putin says Russia ready to provide safe passage for civilians in Mariupol's Azovstal
Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 20:54 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a phone call on Thursday that Russia was still ready to provide safe passage for civilians from the besieged Azovstal steel works in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, the Kremlin said.
Putin also said that Kyiv should order Ukrainian fighters holed up in Azovstal to put down their weapons.
