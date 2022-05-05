Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION DEL74 PM-MEETING-2NDLD HEATWAVE Take all measures to avoid loss of life due to heatwave or fire incidents: PM at review meet New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired an important meeting to review preparations for heatwave management and monsoon preparedness in which he stressed on the need to take all measures to avoid deaths due to heatwave or fire incidents.

DEL55 RAIL-COAL-CANCELLATIONS Power crisis: Railways cancels 42 passenger trains; some to be restored soon New Delhi: The Railways has cancelled 42 passenger trains in order to prioritise coal rake movement across the country to deal with a shortage of the vital input at thermal power plants, the national transporter said on Thursday.

DEL54 VIRUS-INDIA-WHO-DEATHS Validity of models, methodology of data collection questionable: India on WHO Covid deaths report New Delhi: India on Thursday strongly objected to the use of mathematical models by the World Health Organization (WHO) for projecting excess mortality estimates linked to the coronavirus pandemic in view of the availability of authentic data, saying validity and robustness of the models used and methodology of data collection are questionable.

CAL13 BH-PRASHANT KISHOR-LD-JAN SURAAJ Prashant Kishor announces 'Jan Suraaj' platform, stops short of launching his own party Patna: Celebrated election strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday announced that he has had his fill as a backroom operator for leading political players of the country and that he now intended to create a platform of like-minded people named 'Jan Suraaj' aimed at transforming his home state Bihar.

BOM22 GJ-COURT-MEVANI-LD SENTENCE Guj: MLA Jignesh Mevani, nine others get three-month jail for holding protest march sans nod in 2017 Mehsana: A magisterial court in Mehsana town of Gujarat on Thursday convicted independent MLA Jignesh Mevani and nine others in a five-year-old case of holding a protest march without police permission, and sentenced them to three months of imprisonment.

DEL72 JK-2NDLD DELIMITATION JK delimitation panel recommends 47 seats for Kashmir, 43 for Jammu New Delhi: The Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir, formed in March 2020, on Thursday notified its final report giving six additional assembly seats to Jammu region and one to Kashmir Valley and bringing areas of Rajouri and Poonch under the Anantnag parliamentary seat.

DEL21 HR-LD-EXPLOSIVES Four terrorists nabbed in Haryana's Karnal, arms & ammunition seized Chandigarh: Four suspected Pakistan linked terrorists on their way to Telangana to deliver explosives were nabbed in Haryana's Karnal on Thursday and arms, ammunition and IEDs were recovered from the vehicle they were travelling in, senior police officials said.

BUSINESS DEL73 BIZ-LIC-LDALL IPO LIC IPO fully subscribed on day 2; offer closes on May 9 New Delhi: LIC's public offer, the country's biggest-ever IPO, was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Thursday.

DEL26 BIZ-DIGITAL-BANKING Digital banking units in 75 districts likely to become operational by July New Delhi: Digital banking units in 75 districts, announced in the Budget to commemorate the 75 years of the country's independence, are expected to become operational by July this year.

LEGAL LGD13 DL-HC-META Can't invoke Article 19 rights, Meta does not discharge public function: Delhi HC told New Delhi: Social media company Meta Platforms, Inc – the parent organisation of popular platforms Instagram and Facebook -- has told the Delhi High Court that the rights under Article 19 (free speech) of the Constitution of India cannot be invoked against it by a user and that it is a private entity which does not discharge a public function.

LGD16 SC-2NDLD SEDITION SC to examine if pleas challenging validity of sedition law needed scrutiny by larger bench New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would hear arguments on May 10 on the legal question of whether the pleas challenging the colonial-era penal law on sedition be referred to a larger bench and granted time to the Centre to file its response.

FOREIGN FGN64 VIRUS-WHO-LD DEATHS COVID-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 mn; India had 4.7 mn deaths, says WHO United Nations/Geneva: The WHO on Thursday said that 14.9 million people were killed either by COVID-19 directly or due to the pandemic’s impact on health systems and society, with the global health agency estimating that India had 4.7 million fatalities. By Yoshita Singh FGN51 FRANCE-MODI-MACRON-LDALL TALKS PM Modi, French President Macron agree on blueprint to further expand strategic bilateral ties Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held extensive discussions on a range of bilateral and pressing global issues, including the raging conflict in Ukraine, the situation in the Indo-Pacific and terrorism, as the two top leaders agreed on a blueprint to work together in making the India-France strategic partnership a force for global good.

