Jaipur: Man in love surrenders after killing girl, her brother

A 26-year-old man on Thursday here surrendered before the police after killing a minor girl and her brother allegedly after their relationship went sour, police said.The accused was arrested on the murder charge, they said.The incident happened in Hasanpura area where the accused, Gulshan, had gone to meet a 17-year-old Poonam. The two allegedly had an altercation following which Gulshan attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon, killing her.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-05-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 21:34 IST
A 26-year-old man on Thursday here surrendered before the police after killing a minor girl and her brother allegedly after their relationship went sour, police said.

The accused was arrested on the murder charge, they said.

The incident happened in Hasanpura area where the accused, Gulshan, had gone to meet a 17-year-old Poonam. The two allegedly had an altercation following which Gulshan attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon, killing her. When the victim's brother came to her rescue, the accused attacked him too, SHO Sadar Prithvipal Singh said.

He said that after killing the siblings, the accused surrendered at the police station. A preliminary investigation has revealed that the man had a love affair with the girl.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital for post mortem, he said.

