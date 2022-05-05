Man held for posing as IFS officer in Amritsar

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly posing as an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, police here said.

Karnak Verma was arrested by police following a tip off. He used to threaten people and government officials by posing as an IFS officer, they said.

Police seized four passports from him and a red beacon light from a vehicle.

He even used to promise people to get them visas by claiming that he knew officials working in foreign embassies.

Police registered a case against Verma under various sections of the IPC. They said further investigation is underway.

