Delhi: Man molests two girls inside Bhajanpura MCD school, DCW seeks report

Two girls were molested by an unknown person inside their classroom in the national capital, said Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday. The incident happened in an MCD-run school in the Bhajanpura area of Delhi on April 30, while students were waiting for their teacher in their classroom after the school assembly, read the DCW statement.

Maliwal said, "He allegedly removed the clothes of the girls. Then he removed his clothes and urinated in front of the class." The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking immediate arrests of the accused and has also summoned East MCD Commissioner.

"Action should be taken against school principal and class teacher under POCSO Act for not reporting the crime to Delhi Police and attempting to conceal the same," said DCW chief Swati Maliwal. Delhi Police released the sketch of a man who allegedly misbehaved with girl students in a northeast Delhi school.

"The Commission has sought a detailed report on the incident from MCD along with reasons for the security lapse and action taken against those responsible for the same. The Commission has sought, both from Delhi Police and MCD, the details of action taken against the school principal and the class teacher under POCSO Act for not reporting the crime to Delhi Police and attempting to conceal the same," it said in a statement. Police say that continuous efforts are on to arrest the accused soon, added the DCW chief. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)