Maha: ACB registers case against businessman for `taking money in name of ED officials'

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Maharashtra Police on Thursday registered an FIR against businessman Jitendra Navlani and others for allegedly accepting over Rs 58.96 crore from various private companies by using the names of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. Earlier in March, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had accused ED officials of running an extortion racket with the help of one Jitendra Navlani.

A First Information Report was registered against Jitendra Chandralal Navlani and others under the Prevention of Corruption Act after analysing certain transactions which took place between 2015 to 2021, an ACB release said here.

Navlani, a resident of Colaba Causeway in south Mumbai, and others used the names of ED officials and accepted money from various private companies as consultancy fees or unsecured loans through shell companies, the ACB claimed. They allegedly promised these firms to help them in their dealings with the government.

No arrest has been made in the case yet, ACB officials said.

Raut, in March, had alleged in a press conference that some ED officers and one Jitendra Navlani had extorted over Rs 100 crore from builders and corporate offices in the state. Notably, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state has been accusing the BJP-led Union government of misusing central agencies like ED and CBI to harass political opponents.

After Raut's allegations, a Pune-based businessman had approached Mumbai Police with a written complaint, seeking registration of a case against builder-cum-restaurateur Jitendra Navlani. The complainant, a developer, alleged that Navlani was “one of the conduits of the ED officers'' who collected money from persons whom notices had been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

