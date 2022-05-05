IPL Scoreboard: DC vs SRH

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 21:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@SunRisers)
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals Innings: Mandeep Singh c Pooran b Kumar 0 David Warner not out 92 Mitchell Marsh c & b Abbott 10 Rishabh Pant b Gopal 26 Rovman Powell not out 67 Extras: (B-1 NB-1 W-10) 12 Total: (For 3 wickets in 20 overs) 207 Fall of wickets: 1/0 2/37 3/85 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-1-25-1, Sean Abbott 4-0-47-1, Umran Malik 4-0-52-0, Kartik Tyagi 4-0-37-0, Shreyas Gopal 3-0-34- 1, Aiden Markram 1-0-11-0. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

