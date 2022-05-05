Army Chief Manoj Pande calls on CJI Ramana at his residence

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande on Thursday called on Chief Justice N V Ramana at his official residence here. An apex court official said it was a courtesy call by General Pande who took charge as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff on Saturday after incumbent Gen MM Naravane retired from service. General Pande is the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to head the 1.3 million-strong force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)