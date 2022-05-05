Army Chief Manoj Pande calls on CJI Ramana at his residence
Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande on Thursday called on Chief Justice N V Ramana at his official residence here. An apex court official said it was a courtesy call by General Pande who took charge as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff on Saturday after incumbent Gen MM Naravane retired from service.
