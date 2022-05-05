Left Menu

Over 500 kg of cocaine found in coffee delivery for Nespresso

Over 500 kg (1,102 lb) of cocaine estimated to be worth more than 50 million Swiss francs ($50.65 million) have been found in a container of coffee bean bags for Nestle's Nespresso factory in Romont in western Switzerland, the cantonal police said on Thursday.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 05-05-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 23:03 IST
Over 500 kg of cocaine found in coffee delivery for Nespresso
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Over 500 kg (1,102 lb) of cocaine estimated to be worth more than 50 million Swiss francs ($50.65 million) have been found in a container of coffee bean bags for Nestle's Nespresso factory in Romont in western Switzerland, the cantonal police said on Thursday. Police were informed on Monday night by Nespresso that staff had found an undefined white substance while unloading bags of coffee beans that had just arrived from Brazil, the police said in a statement. Analyses showed the substance was cocaine.

"The substance in question did not come into contact with any of our products or production equipment used to make our products," Nespresso said in an emailed statement. "As a police investigation is underway, we cannot share more details. We want to reassure consumers that all our products are safe to consume," the maker of single-serve coffee capsules said. ($1 = 0.9871 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022