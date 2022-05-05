Two arrested for making hoax call about bomb

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested two persons for allegedly making a hoax call about a bomb being placed at the Pune railway station, and demanding Rs 7 crore to disclose its precise location.

The call was made to the control room on Tuesday, said a GRP official.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad searched the entire premises but found nothing suspicious, he said.

The call was traced and two suspects were arrested, the official added.

