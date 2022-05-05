Left Menu

8 get life term for raping, murdering woman in J'khand

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 05-05-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 23:12 IST
A court in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Thursday sentenced eight people to life imprisonment for raping and murdering a woman six years ago.

Convicting them in the case, district and sessions judge Santosh Kumar also slapped a fine of Rs one lakh on each of them, failing which they will have to serve two more years of imprisonment.

They had on March 16, 2016, entered the victim's house in a village under Patan police station area, took her to a secluded place on a motorcycle and took turns in raping her. Later, they strangulated her to death and buried the body on the bank of a river.

The body was recovered four days after the incident. The accused people were subsequently arrested.

