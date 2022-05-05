Left Menu

IPS officer R Rajasekaran appointed chief of West Bengal CID

IPS officer R Rajasekaran was on Thursday appointed the Additional Director-General ADG and IGP of West Bengal CID, as per a notification.He replaced Gyanwant Singh who was made the ADG and Inspector-General of Police IGP of the Special Task Force STF, it said.Natarajan Ramesh Babu was named the director of the Directorate of Economic Offences in the rank of ADG, replacing Jayanta Kumar Basu who was made ADG and IGP of Provisioning.Kolkata Polices Deputy Commissioner Traffic Arijit Sinha was made the new Superintendent of Police of Jhargram in the place of Biswajit Ghosh.

IPS officer R Rajasekaran was on Thursday appointed the Additional Director-General (ADG) and IGP of West Bengal CID, as per a notification.

He replaced Gyanwant Singh who was made the ADG and Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of the Special Task Force (STF), it said.

Natarajan Ramesh Babu was named the director of the Directorate of Economic Offences in the rank of ADG, replacing Jayanta Kumar Basu who was made ADG and IGP of Provisioning.

Kolkata Police's Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Arijit Sinha was made the new Superintendent of Police of Jhargram in the place of Biswajit Ghosh. Ghosh was made the new DC (Traffic) of Kolkata Police. Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma was given the additional charge of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

