EU countries 'almost' have agreement on new sanctions, top diplomat says

European Union countries are "almost there" in agreeing the bloc's proposed new package of sanctions against Russia, including an oil embargo, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"I hope that they will get an agreement. They are almost there. And we need this agreement because we have to push still more our economic and financial pressure on Russia," Borrell told an event in Italy.

