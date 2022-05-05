Left Menu

Odisha livestock inspector found to have assets worth Rs 7.21cr

Acting on a tip-off, nine vigilance teams, led by 5 DSPs, 10 inspectors, and other staff raided properties of the livestock inspector in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, an official statement said. Searches are underway and the unearthing of more assets is likely, the statement said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-05-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 23:31 IST
Odisha livestock inspector found to have assets worth Rs 7.21cr
  • Country:
  • India

The vigilance wing of the Odisha Police has detected assets worth over Rs 7.21 crore in the name of a livestock inspector. Acting on a tip-off, nine vigilance teams, led by 5 DSPs, 10 inspectors, and other staff raided properties of the livestock inspector in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, an official statement said. Ninety-one plots, five buildings, two flats, and other properties in the name of the government employee were unearthed, the statement said.

Bank and insurance deposits of Rs 39.48 lakh, 500 grams of gold, and vehicles were also found. Searches are underway and the unearthing of more assets is likely, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022