Four people seriously injured in attack in central Israel -Israeli TV
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-05-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 23:39 IST
At least four people were seriously injured in an attack in the central Israeli city of Elad on Thursday, Israel's Channel 13 television reported.
Police said at least four people were being treated by emergency responders but that details of the incident, which occurred as Israelis celebrated independence day, were still unclear.
