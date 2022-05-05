Left Menu

One protester killed by security forces in Sudan's Khartoum -medics

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 23:41 IST
One Sudanese protester was killed on Thursday as security forces confronted anti-coup demonstrations in Khartoum, said medics aligned with the movement to end military rule.

The protester, who hasn't been identified, was run over by a vehicle belonging to the security forces, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said on Twitter.

The death brings the total number of protesters that have died since an Oct. 25 military takeover to 95, it said.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

